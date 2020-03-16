"The Witcher" Season 2 is adding the no-nonsense Queen Meve from Andrzej Sapkowski's novels if actress Nina Yndis' audition tape is anything to go by.

Yndis ("Peaky Blinders") uploaded a video of herself auditioning for the role of the fierce queen of Lyria and Rivia. She did three takes using different voice inflections and characterisations. The audition lines involved a transaction between Queen Meve and a hired assassin whom she tasks to kill Princess Serene "by sunrise."

According to Redanian Intelligence, this scene likely won't make it to "The Witcher" Season 2 and is merely for audition purposes only. It is also unlikely that Yndis has been cast for the role of Queen Meve, since those who upload their audition tapes are normally those who did not make the cut.

However, the dialogue could tease at some form of plot happening in "The Witcher" Season 2 involving Ciri. The lines hint that Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms are in the know that Ciri is still alive and that they are on her trail.

Whether Queen Meve orders her to be killed or not remains unknown. After all, Ciri is now under the protection of her destiny, Geralt of Rivia, so she is in great hands. Not that she cannot take care of herself well enough. The first season clearly showed that she possesses an immense supernatural power.

Moreover, in "The Witcher" novels, Queen Meve and Geralt go way back. She knighted him as Geralt of Rivia after they became allies in the battle against the Nilfgaardian army. It is unlikely she will order Ciri's death especially since the girl is also on the run from the Nilfgaardian soldiers.

It may be a while before fans get some more news or updates on "The Witcher" Season 2, as filming has been temporarily put on hold. As with Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 and "Lucifer" Season 5, production on the series in Europe has been cancelled for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast and crew reportedly received emails regarding the cancellation. It is likely that the hold could go on for more days as no one knows how long the coronavirus pandemic is going to affect film and TV show productions.