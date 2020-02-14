Paul Bullion and Yasen Atour join the cast of "The Witcher" Season 2, which entered into production on Wednesday in the Surrey Hills of the United Kingdom.

Filming for the instalment reportedly kicked off at the Surrey Redlands, near Dorking. Tents and trailers were found at the location where night-shots were filmed for two straight days in the forest involving lighting rigs and smoke machines.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the first two episodes of "The Witcher" Season 2 will tie up the story from the Season 1 finale. This would explain the presence of the smoke machines. The season ended with the Battle of Sodden, and the scenes filmed are likely the aftermath of Yennefer's wrath after she rained fire upon the Nilfgaardian soldiers.

This would also explain why there were test costumes for the Nilfgaard extras. One extra even shared a photo of his attire, which shows the same Nilfgaard armour from Season 1.

The armour was one of the many aspects in Season 1 that received heavy criticism aside from the confusing timeline. Series creator Lauren Hissrich has since assured fans that the instalment will update the Nilfgaardian soldiers' attire. Although the first two episodes are unlikely to showcase the changes for the sake of tying up the story from the Season 1 finale. Perhaps the armour will change as the season moves along.

While filming continues, it has emerged that Bullion ("Peaky Blinders" and "Dune") and Atour ("Strike Back") have been cast in "The Witcher" Season 2. They will join Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia as fellow monster hunters and they are to appear in three episodes of the upcoming season.

Bullion will play Lambert of Kaer Morhen. Fans of the "Witcher" games and books may know him as the witcher responsible for training Ciri in the art of combat.

First attempt at pirouettes with long sword. Progress with the help from good friend and fight director @JonathanHolby ....#Fight in the park.... âš”ï¸ pic.twitter.com/8oXQypKVEM — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Atour will play the witcher Coën from Poviss. Like Bullion, he also trained Ciri in the art of combat, specifically in sword combat. He met her while she was in the keep in Kaer Morhen.

Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 is expected to end sometime in August 2020. Production was initially scheduled to start on Feb. 17.