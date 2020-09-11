More cast members have arrived at Arborfield Studios in the U.K. as filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 continues.

Therica Wilson-Read, Royce Pierreson and Wilson Radjou-Pujalte are back to shoot their respective scenes as Sabrina, Istredd, and Dara. The actors took to social media to announce their return to the set.

Read posted an Instagram Story to share a photo of the door to her trailer. She wrote, "She's back" along with the snap. The actress will reprise her role as Sabrina in "The Witcher" Season 2.

The last time fans saw the mage was at the Battle of Sodden Hill. She fought Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) under the influence of the worm-parasites. Read's appearance in the installment suggests that Sabrina did not die after she fell from the tower.

Meanwhile, Pierreson shared a photo of the U.K. skyline along with the caption, "New day, New City Witcher Begins Again!" The actor plays Yennefer's love interest Istredd, a sorcerer whom Yennefer first met when she opened a portal for the first time.

Istredd was Yennefer's first love but he broke her heart with his betrayal. He told her that she will never be beautiful and powerful and this led to her decision to go through the painful enchanting process to remove her physical deformities. In exchange, she had to sacrifice her uterus, which means she can never bear a child.

As for Pujalte, he plays Dara, Ciri's friend whom she met after she escaped Cintra. According to Redanian Intelligence, the actor shared a selfie on Instagram Story that shows him wearing a badge printed with the initials "MM." This could only stand for "Mysterious Monsters, which is the working title for "The Witcher" Season 2.

The actors' return to Arborfield Studios comes after sources revealed that director Stephen Surjik shot a massive fight scene in one of the first few episodes of "The Witcher" Season 2. Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) and Freya Allan (Ciri) are said to be in the scene too with the other witcher actors. It is not known if Pierreson, Read, and Pujalte are also involved in the action sequence.