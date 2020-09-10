"The Witcher" Season 2 will bring back Danica, the sex worker who examined Geralt of Rivia's scars while they laid together in bed in Episode 3 of Season 1.

Danica, portrayed by Imogen Daines, will appear in one of the installment's first episodes directed by Stephen Surjik. She only had a minor role to play in the first season so her return is a mystery.

According to Redanian Intelligence, Danica could return as one of the "sex workers" mentioned in the casting call. This group of women will reportedly be in Kaer Morhen but for reasons still unknown. It is said that a group of soldiers, which likely refers to the Witchers, will bring them to the old keep.

Interestingly, there were reports that shooting for "The Witcher" Season 2 at Arborfield Studios resumed with a big fight sequence that happens at the witchers' stronghold. Surjik reportedly directed the fight scene.

Danica could be in this scene or any other scene filmed at Kaer Morhen. She could be the character named "Anna" in the casting list who is described as someone between the ages of 25 and 30. Anna is said to be a "fierce sex worker who joins a group of soldiers who she isn't afraid to boss around."

However, the question is how old Danica will be in "The Witcher" Season 2. She was already in her mid-20s or 30s when she was first introduced in Season 1. She appeared before Ciri was even born. Her involvement in the current timeline is a mystery given that the events in Season 2 take place many years after Ciri was born.

Perhaps the installment will feature a flashback scene to when she and Geralt shared their time together. If Danica is indeed the sex worker who is not afraid to boss the soldiers around. then perhaps she has risen in the ranks and has gotten older. She likely now leads a new group of young sex workers.

Details about the filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 remain scarce. Production officially returned on Aug. 17 and there have been very few possible stories teased so far. There is not even a set photo leaked.