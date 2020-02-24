"The Witcher" Season 2 adds two new witchers, a vampiric monster, an Elven princess, and more. Filming continues in Dorking where Anya Chalotra's Yennefer was spotted with the Elf army.

Netflix has confirmed the long-rumoured addition of two new witchers and "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju to the cast of the series. Yasen Atour ("Young Wallande") and Paul Bullion ("Peaky Blinders") join the show as witchers Coen and Lambert, respectively. Both characters play an important role in training Ciri in the art of sword combat at the witchers' keep in Kaer Morhen.

Meanwhile, Hivju, famously known as Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series, plays the cursed man Nivellen, a character in the short story collection "The Last Wish." He appeared opposite Vereena, a Bruxa or female vampiric monster with ties to the Portuguese folklore who is in love with Nivellen. Actress Agnes Bjorn has been cast to play the part opposite Hivju.

Meanwhile, other additions to "The Witcher" Season 2 cast include Thue Ersted Rasmussen ("Fast & Furious 9") as Eskel, another witcher and a friend of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) during his youth, Aisha Fabienne Ross ("The Danish Girl") as the sorceress Lydia, and Mecia Simson as the elf sorceress Francesca Findabair, one of the founding leaders of the elven army called the Scoia'tael.

The casting announcement comes after Redanian Intelligence reported the involvement of the Scoia'tael in "The Witcher" Season 2. Behind-the-scenes photos from the filming in Dorking, U.K. showed extras dressed in elven armour and elven ears.

The publication claimed Francesca and her brother Gage, played by Kaine Zajaz will be making an appearance opposite Filavandrel (Tom Canton), the Elven king who briefly appeared in Season 1 Episode 2. The pictures revealed Filavandrel sporting a new look (new wig and costume) contrary to his debut appearance.

Moreover, the images show Chalotra's Yennefer and Mimi Ndiweni's Fringilla standing among a group of people assembled together. The appearance of Yennefer and Fringilla together raises questions especially since the latter works for the enemy. She led the Battle of Sodden Hill in Season 1 which saw the death of several sorceresses and civilians.

Meanwhile, fans have yet to see Ciri (Freya Allan) and Cavill return to "The Witcher" Season 2 set. Netflix has yet to announce when the series returns on TV screens.