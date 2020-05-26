"The Witcher" Season 2 may have stopped production but the casting continues. Andrew Paul is one of the new actors added to the already long cast list, and it has been revealed that he is coming in for the role of Colin Copperloth.

"The Witcher" Season 2 announced the casting of the British actor early in March, but his role was only recently revealed courtesy of Redanian Intelligence. In a casting update, the publication shared that the 59-year old is playing an original character who is likely the husband or relative of Meena Coppercloth (Lesley Ewen) in the instalment.

Ewen was recently announced as a new cast member in "The Witcher" Season 2. There are no details about her role in the show, although it is unlikely that she plays an elf judging by her character's name. It is unknown if she has already filmed her scenes in the season just like Paul.

"The Bill" actor has reportedly already finished filming for his part. This means he will likely appear in an early episode. The show was already in the middle of filming its first few episodes when Netflix cancelled production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of filming, there is no update yet on when production will resume on "The Witcher" Season 2. Several reports claimed that production could resume in September for the general TV and movie industry, and this could include the Netflix show.

This timeline is backed by a report from Platige Image, the company that worked on the special effects in Season 1 and again in "The Witcher" Season 2. They mentioned in April that they have a deadline of July 2021 to work on the effects of all eight episodes of the instalment.

Given this schedule, it is likely that the upcoming season will premiere on Netflix in August 2021. Platige Image completed the deadline for the first season in November 2019, and the show aired in December the same year. This gives the cast and crew of "The Witcher" Season 2 10-12 months to complete the shoot if production will resume in September.