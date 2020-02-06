Carmel Laniado joins the cast of "The Witcher" Season 2 as a young girl who may seem playful on the outside, but is actually a dark person on the inside.

The "Doolittle" actress will play the role of Violet, a "girl whose playful and whimsical demeanor is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character." She has been cast to appear in at least three episodes of the upcoming second season of the Netflix series, according to Deadline.

The British actress will join series regulars Henry Cavill, who will reprise Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. Despite the rather adult nature of the TV show, it is expected that she will share a storyline with Allan in "The Witcher" Season 2.

Further details about the young actress' involvement and which episodes she will appear in the are yet to be revealed. In the meantime, fans are anticipating the start of production for the series.

According to reports, filming will begin sometime this month in the U.K. Sources claimed that the series will set up shop 40 miles from London at Arborfield Studios. Some scenes will reportedly also be filmed in some parts of Scotland and Eastern Europe, specifically Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The first season filmed in Spain, Poland, and Hungary.

"The Witcher" Season 2 is said to be looking to film in Scotland's Isle of Skye, which is famous for its picturesque fishing villages, rugged landscapes, and medieval castles. It is the largest island in the Inner Hebrides archipelago where another Netflix series, "Daredevil," also filmed their scenes.

The casting of Laniado in "The Witcher" Season 2 comes after showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed the addition of new characters to the series. She did not give out names but assured fans that these fun and interesting characters will be introduced as the show moves along.

Laniado, who also appeared in the BBC/FX mini-series "A Christmas Carol," is the first new cast member announced for "The Witcher" Season 2. "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju is rumoured to be in the series too, after director Hissrich Surjik tagged him in a now-deleted photo of one of the filming locations.