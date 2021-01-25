Edward Rowe is joining the cast of "The Witcher" season 2 as King Henselt along with Ed Birch and Julie Barclay, for still-unknown roles.

In "The Witcher" books, King Henselt rules the kingdom of Kaedwen, which the witchers' fortress Kaer Morhen is a part of. He is not a good person by any stretch and spends most of his reign exterminating non-humans. He is an arrogant ruler and known as the vanquisher of Nilfgaard. His presence in the upcoming season is surely going to be a threat to the Nilfgaardian army, who wreaked havoc in Cintra and adjoining kingdoms in season 1.

In terms of appearance, the character in "The Witcher" games sports small, piercing eyes and a classic beard. Rowe as King Henselt is a good choice given his rugged appeal. The Cornish actor definitely looks good in a beard as seen in his prior work in the 2019 BAFTA-winning film "Bait" and in "Kernow King's Poldark". He played the lead role in both films and also appeared in the 2016 movie "Delicious."

According to Redanian Intelligence, Rowe will appear in one or more episodes of "The Witcher" season 2 directed by Ed Bazalgette.

Meanwhile, Birch will appear in one or more episodes directed by Stephen Surjik, who is reportedly in charge of at least the first two episodes of the installment. The actor is known for his works on "Sherlock," "The Last Kingdom," and "The Alienist." As for Barclay, she has yet to shoot her scenes in "The Witcher" season 2. Her other credits include "Pride," "Coronation Street," and "Broadchurch," to name a few.

News about Birch, Rowe, and Barclay's addition to the cast of "The Witcher" season 2 comes on the heels of reports that Henry Cavill is back on the set. He has resumed filming his scenes as the titular lead following an on-set accident that left him with an injured hamstring. Production will commence on the scenes at Kaer Morhen with British actor Paul Bullion back as well. He plays the role of Lambert, another monster hunter and close friend of Geralt of Rivia.