The character description for Kristofer Hivju's role in "The Witcher" Season 2 confirms he has been cast as Nivellen.

A casting breakdown procured by Redanian Intelligence revealed the addition of Hivju in the Netflix fantasy series. The breakdown reportedly showed that he has the character name of "Nigel," although the description clearly pointed to his role as Nivellen.

The character is described as a funny, charismatic, and witty man who comes from an aristocratic family. He has been cursed for his past crimes. The role is said to be physically demanding and requires someone to show a broad range of emotions.

Hivju, who is best known for his role as the wildling Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series "Game of Thrones," reportedly only has a minor role to play in "The Witcher" Season 2. He will only appear in the opening episode.

Series creator Lauren Hissrich has previously expressed her interest to include the story of Nivellen in the show. However, she could not do so in the first season because his story functions independently from the rest of "The Witcher" saga.

Nivellen appeared in "A Grain of Truth," in the short story collection "The Last Wish." He is described as a wealthy man cursed by a priestess with the physical appearance of a monstrous bear. The priestess laid the curse on him after he sexually assaulted her in a temple in Gelibol. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) met Nivellen after he noticed mangled bodies with claw marks during his walk in a forest.

As for Hivju, he has long been rumoured to appear in "The Witcher" Season 2 after one of the show's directors unintentionally tagged him in his post. Stephen Surjik took to his Instagram while scouting for filming locations for the series. He tagged the actor in one photo, along with Cavill and Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer.

Surjik has since deleted his post, but not before eagle-eyed fans spotted it and talked about it online. At the time, he has not been confirmed yet as one of the directors for the installment.

Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 has already started in the U.K. Netflix has yet to announce its premiere date.