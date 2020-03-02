Kim Bodnia is playing Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2, to the dismay of Mark Hamill's fans who took to social media to express their sadness at the casting result.

Despite a social media petition to cast the "Star Wars" veteran actor for the role of the wise and oldest witcher, the role ultimately landed on Bodnia. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed the actor's casting in an announcement tweeted by @NxOnNetflix.

"I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher. I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season," Hissrich said, as quoted by Redanian Intelligence.

One part killer, one part Dad. So excited to welcome Kim Bodnia to the Continent!

Fans of the British spy series "Killing Eve" may be familiar with the Danish star. He played the role of Konstantin, which gained him a cult following. He also appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of the Nordic Noir series "The Bridge" as Martin. Aside from acting, Bodnia is also a writer and director.

News of Bodnia's casting as Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2 did not surprise those who find the actor talented and deserving of the role. They call it a "superb" and "smart" choice, while others said they "love" the actor.

"I love it! every casting has been EXCELLENT," one fan tweeted and another wrote, "Spot on with the casting. Just need to bring his killing eve character slightly toned down and with your brilliant team writers. He'll make a great Vesemir. I'll be looking out for some good black humorous lines. Like a father would says to their son."

Meanwhile, those who were hoping to see Hamill as Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2 shared their disappointment with Hissrich.

"I'm sure he'll be great but I was dumb enough to believe they somehow managed to get Mark Hamill to play Vesemir and now I'm sad," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Well that's a huge f**king letdown. Thanks for nothing."

Hamill has yet to respond to the fans who asked him why he is not Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2. They had high hopes that he would be playing Geralt of Rivia's (Henry Cavill) mentor following reports that he was offered the part. The actor even showed interest and agreed to the social media outcry that he should be playing Vesemir and no one else.