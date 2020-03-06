Natalie Dormer may be the latest addition to the cast of "The Witcher" Season 2, if a photo of her riding a horse at the Surrey set of the Netflix series is anything to go by.

The leaked photo shows the "Games of Thrones" actress on horseback, although not in costume. A casting assistant for "The Witcher" Season 2 first shared the image on social media, along with an intriguing caption that had fans thinking that Dormer has been cast in the show.

"When you remember every day is basically a Saturday on The Witcher... bring [redacted] and Natalie Dormer, laughing, dancing and riding horses!!! This is so extra and I love it," reads the caption, as quoted by Redanian Intelligence.

According to the publication, the assistant works closely with Henry Cavill, who reprises his role as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 2. In the photo, Dormer and her companion are dressed all in black as they rode black horses.

"The Black Army is ready," reads another caption on the photo, which could hint at Dormer being one of the Nilfgaardian Army formation called the Black Infantry. In "The Witcher" books, soldiers belonging to the Black Infantry are also called the black-clad.

There is no official announcement about Dormer's casting in the series yet. If the photo does confirm her involvement, then she would be the second "Game of Thrones" actor cast in the show. Dormer played Margaery Tyrell in the HBO series.

"The Witcher" also recently added Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen from Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Last Wish." He played Tormund Giantsbane in "Game of Thrones."

If Dormer is cast in "The Witcher" Season 2, then it is likely that she would play an important role given her past acting credits. She leads the upcoming Showtime "Penny Dreadful" spinoff series titled "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" as the demon Magda. She also played a significant role in "The Tudors" where she starred with Cavill and as fan-favourite Cressida in the final two films of "The Hunger Games."

Fans pitched their ideas on who Dormer could play in "The Witcher" Season 2 from Essi to Phillippa. Then again, Netflix and showrunner Lauren Hissrich have yet to officially confirm her casting.