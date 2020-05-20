The cast of "The Witcher" Season 2 got bigger with the addition of a new monster hunter, two elves, and a couple of mysterious characters.

Actor Joel Adrian ("Into the Badlands" "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker") will join Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) Paul Bullion (Lambert), and Yasen Atour (Coen) as the witcher named Hemrik. He is said to be an original character since he does not appear in Andrzej Sapkowski's books. There are no other details about his role in the Season 2 storyline. He could appear in a flashback scene or in the current timeline, given reports that the installment will feature Kaer Morhen, the old castle where the witchers trained.

"The Witcher" Season 2 also added two new elven characters. British actor Vernon Dobtcheff ("Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" "The Spy Who Loved Me") and Romanian stage actress Alina Ilin will play an older elven man and another elf, respectively. Their casting comes following the release of behind-the-scenes photos in February that show the elf army gathered in camps in the woods. According to Redanian Intelligence, perhaps Dobtcheff and Ilin may have been part of the filming then.

Actress Scarlett Maltman ("The Great") has also been cast for a still-undisclosed role. Lesley Ewen ("Mixed Blessings" "Neurons to Nirvana"), will play the mysterious character named Meena Coppercloth.

The casting of more witchers fuels reports that the new season will bring Geralt of Rivia back to Kaer Morhen. According to CBR, the Season 1 finale teased that this is where he will go with Ciri in tow, now that they have found each other. He will bring her to the keep where she will learn hand combat or undergo the same training the other witchers did.

The return to Kaer Morhen also fuels fan theories that claimed "The Witcher" Season 2 will adapt the storyline in Sapkowski's "Blood of Elves." Coincidentally, the important characters in the book have already been cast, namely Eskel played by Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Geralt's mentor Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia, Lambert, and Coen.

"The Witcher" Season 2 is still on filming hiatus and there is no update yet on when production will resume.