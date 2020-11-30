Rebecca Hanssen is the latest addition to the cast of "The Witcher" season 2. She will appear in episodes directed by Sarah O'Gorman and Ed Bazalgette as Queen Meve.

Casting updates for the Netflix series have been scarce as of late amid the pandemic. The last reported addition was Basil Eidenbenz, who will play the monster hunter Eskel in place of Danish actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen.

However, recent casting news from Redanian Intelligence revealed that Hanssen has been cast to play Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia. The 26-year-old Scottish actress will appear in an unknown number of episodes under O'Gorman and Bazalgette. The two directors helmed episodes 3-4 and 5 and 8, respectively.

In Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" books, the queen was known for her wisdom and beauty. She negotiated for peace after the war with the Nilfgaardian Empire. She was also a warrior and a mother of two young sons.

It is unclear how "The Witcher" season 2 will tell Queen Meve's story. But Hanssen's casting certainly raised eyebrows among fans because of her youthful looks. One tweeted that she could play Meve's daughter instead. Another compared the actress to Freya Allan, who plays Ciri.

"Her children are the same age as Cirilla... how will they make that? She looks younger than Ciri," one fan commented.

"She looks younger but is mid-20s so I imagine the character will be around 30 which means she can have kids the same age as Ciri," another wrote.

"Weird choice but let's see what they have in store for Meve and at least give the actress a chance," another fan shared. One more laughed at the picture of Hanssen as Queen Meve "who looks 15" knighting Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).

Perhaps "The Witcher" season 2 will go for a younger Queen Meve with no children. The audition tapes which leaked earlier this year hinted at the queen's involvement with politics in the upcoming season.

Hanssen has yet to comment on being cast as Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia in "The Witcher" season 2. Her other credits include "Lore," "Enola Holmes," and " The Unfamiliar."