More actors are joining the cast of "The Witcher" season 2 with six latest additions including Graham McTavish, Adjoa Andoh, Lizz Carr, Simon Callow, Kevin Doyle, and Chris Fulton.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed the new casting details and revealed each character's names in a tweet. McTavish, who stars in "Outlander" and "Men in Kilts," will play the master spy Sigismund Dijkstra.

In "The Witcher" game realm, Sigismund Dijkstra is revered not only because he is one of the important political figures in the Continent. He also possesses physical strength. The actor's bald head and imposing demeanour make him a fitting choice for the video game character.

Season 2 of the Netflix series also added two "Bridgerton" stars: Andoh and Fulton. The latter played Prince Phillip Crane in a single episode while Andoh was in a recurring role as Lady Danbury. In "The Witcher" Andoh will play Nenneke, the priestess and the head of the Temple of Melitele. She has nursed many back to health including Geralt of Rivia.

As a Priestess, Nenneke is a mother figure to many lost travelers who find themselves seeking refuge at the gates of Melitele Temple. She has nursed many, including Geralt, back to health with her elixirs, ointments, and level-headed advice. pic.twitter.com/x0MLclTiEW — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Fulton will portray the villain and sadistic mage Rience. Character description from the official Twitter page of "The Witcher" revealed that he has a "penchant for fire" and is "employed by a mysterious lord in order to hunt down a prized jewel." Doyle, on the other hand, will play a new character named Ba'lian "one of many elves seeking safe refuge in unexpected places on the Continent."

A sadistic mage with a penchant for fire, Rience is employed by a mysterious lord in order to hunt down a prized jewel. His cruel tactics leave deep scars wherever he goes… though he’ll try in vain to escape without some of his own. pic.twitter.com/Y1QDFZUPr9 Why advertise with us March 22, 2021

"The Witcher" season 2 has also cast Codringher and Fenn, with Callow ("Four Weddings and a Funeral") and Carr ("Silent Witness and Devs") playing the characters, respectively. They will help Geralt of Rivia identify his enemies. They are "partners-in-crime — ostensibly, solving crime — Codringher and Fenn deal in the business of information: gathering, knowing, revealing, and even burying, for the right price."

Codringher acts as the face of the business, while Fenn stays buried in her research; neither have ever been presented with a mystery as all-encompassing as the one about to drop into their Dorian office. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

"The Witcher" also confirmed previous reports that Cassie Clare ("Brave New World") will play the cunning and powerful sorceress Philippa Eilhart in Season 2. She is the advisor of King Vizimir and will play an important role in the story's twists and turns.

As head of the Redanian Intelligence secret service, double crossers and ne'er do wells all over the Continent know Sigismund Dijkstra's name when whispered. His impressive style and physical strength are second to his knowledge of kings and mages and getting everything he wants. pic.twitter.com/mcYH0bLeb2 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021

"Her ability to figuratively — and literally — shapeshift through courts and parties alike makes her one of the most influential sorceresses within the Continent's politics," reads the description for Philippa Eilhart.

The announcement of these latest cast additions to "The Witcher" Season 2 comes as production for the show nears its end in Arborfield Studios. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the instalment.