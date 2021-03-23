More actors are joining the cast of "The Witcher" season 2 with six latest additions including Graham McTavish, Adjoa Andoh, Lizz Carr, Simon Callow, Kevin Doyle, and Chris Fulton.
Showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed the new casting details and revealed each character's names in a tweet. McTavish, who stars in "Outlander" and "Men in Kilts," will play the master spy Sigismund Dijkstra.
In "The Witcher" game realm, Sigismund Dijkstra is revered not only because he is one of the important political figures in the Continent. He also possesses physical strength. The actor's bald head and imposing demeanour make him a fitting choice for the video game character.
Season 2 of the Netflix series also added two "Bridgerton" stars: Andoh and Fulton. The latter played Prince Phillip Crane in a single episode while Andoh was in a recurring role as Lady Danbury. In "The Witcher" Andoh will play Nenneke, the priestess and the head of the Temple of Melitele. She has nursed many back to health including Geralt of Rivia.
Meanwhile, Fulton will portray the villain and sadistic mage Rience. Character description from the official Twitter page of "The Witcher" revealed that he has a "penchant for fire" and is "employed by a mysterious lord in order to hunt down a prized jewel." Doyle, on the other hand, will play a new character named Ba'lian "one of many elves seeking safe refuge in unexpected places on the Continent."
"The Witcher" season 2 has also cast Codringher and Fenn, with Callow ("Four Weddings and a Funeral") and Carr ("Silent Witness and Devs") playing the characters, respectively. They will help Geralt of Rivia identify his enemies. They are "partners-in-crime — ostensibly, solving crime — Codringher and Fenn deal in the business of information: gathering, knowing, revealing, and even burying, for the right price."
"The Witcher" also confirmed previous reports that Cassie Clare ("Brave New World") will play the cunning and powerful sorceress Philippa Eilhart in Season 2. She is the advisor of King Vizimir and will play an important role in the story's twists and turns.
"Her ability to figuratively — and literally — shapeshift through courts and parties alike makes her one of the most influential sorceresses within the Continent's politics," reads the description for Philippa Eilhart.
The announcement of these latest cast additions to "The Witcher" Season 2 comes as production for the show nears its end in Arborfield Studios. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the instalment.