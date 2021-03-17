"The Witcher" season 2 is going to be full of important characters from the books and games as one prominent sorceress from the "Blood of Elves," Philippa Eilhart, has been cast in the Netflix series.

A report from "The Witcher" source Redanian Intelligence revealed that Cassie Clare has been cast to play Philippa Eilhart. The English actress has appeared in movies and TV projects including "What Happened To Monday," "Death Race," "Brave New World," "Ransom," and "The Bisexual." She also appeared in musicals including "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Actor, dancer, singer, model and choreographer from London@ShowreelShare Here's my reel for #showreelshareday ?

Twitter will only let me upload a little bit of it.

Full reel on Insta:

@ cassie.clare1#cassieclare#FridayInspiration@IAGtalent @KateDaviesSpeak pic.twitter.com/C7BWJ0eW27 — Cassie clare (@cassie_clare1) April 4, 2020

Philippa Eilhart is one of the most powerful and cunning sorceresses in "The Witcher" mythology. That is saying something when you have Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) already around.

She possesses a youthful appearance although she is actually already 300 years old. She is also one of the few mages to have mastered the art of polymorphy. She can turn herself into an owl at will. She is an important political future in "The Witcher" books. She becomes embroiled in Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer's struggles and even leads a coup against other sorceresses in an effort to defeat Nilfgaardian spies.

The addition of Philippa Eilhart to the cast of "The Witcher" season 2 is a good representation of the LGBT community. In the books, the sorceress is described as someone who has "lost her taste for men some time ago."

Read more 'The Witcher' season 2 set photos tease at leshen appearance

Meanwhile, in the games, the sorceress played an ally to Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer in "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt." Perhaps she appears in a scene when Geralt or Ciri hunts down the leshy, a forest creature from the game. Set photos and previous reports seemed to hint at the appearance of the monster in the series.

Details on Clare's appearance as sorceress Philippa Eilhart in "The Witcher" season 2 remain scant. The actress has also yet to confirm her involvement in the Netflix series. But the character's addition has long been anticipated by fans given that the installment will adapt storylines based on Andrzej Sapkowski's third book "Blood of Elves."