The cast of "The Witcher" Season 2 is getting bigger with the addition of actors Guy Samuels and Andrew Paul.

As filming continues in Surrey, England, Redanian Intelligence got wind of news about Samuels and Paul's involvement in the Netflix series. British actor Paul reportedly just wrapped filming for his part in the installment. There is no word yet on what role he plays in the show.

As for Samuels, he plays a guard in "The Witcher" Season 2. This means a minor appearance and probably just a background role. He could be playing a regular city guard or a soldier in one of the kingdoms that will be featured in the upcoming season.

The actor can definitely play the part of a guard or a soldier given his skills in hand combat. Perhaps he plays one of the characters who wields a sword. He also looks good in combat gear.

Samuels had minor appearances in "Eastenders," "Automat" and "The Aeronauts." As for Paul, he is best known for his part in the ITV drama "The Bill," where he played the role of constable Dave Quinnan for 13 years. He also had roles in "Eastenders," "Casualty" and "Coronation Street."

It would be interesting to see what he has been cast for in "The Witcher" Season 2. Perhaps a photo of him having a body cast can give a clue. He refused to say what the cast is for, telling a fan that he signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Many thank to the wonderful team at @bgfx_ltd for their incredible professionalism and their lovely warm welcome!! Thank you!! — Andrew Paul (@andrewpaul61) February 12, 2020

In related casting news, the publication revealed that Aisha Fabienne Ross will appear in Episodes 5 and 8. She has been cast as the sorceress Lydia van Bredevoort in "The Witcher" Season 2. Likewise, Mecia Simson, who will play Francesca and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, will appear in Episodes 7 and 1, respectively.

Details about "The Witcher" Season 2 have been scarce as of late, following the leaks of set photos from the filming in Surrey, England. There are no photos of Henry Cavill and Freya Allan back on the set yet as Geralt of Rivia and Ciri. So far, Anya Chalotra has been spotted filming scenes with the elven army.