"The Witcher" fans may finally get to see the mentioned Nilfgaardian "generals" from season 1 following reports that season 2 has cast two actors for these roles.

These generals were briefly mentioned to be in charge of thousands of Nilfgaardian soldiers making their way to Sodden Hill from Cintra. They never made it on screen as the sorceress Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) and Cahir (Eamon Farren) led the battle then. They very much represented the Nilgaardian army in season 1.

However, according to Redanian Intelligence, these mentioned "generals" will finally be seen in "The Witcher" season 2. Actress Jo Mariott and actor Darius James are believed to be playing these characters.

Mariott, ("Ben-Hur," "Merlin: The Quest Begins") will reportedly play General Hake. She will appear in two episodes directed by Louise Hooper, possibly in episodes 6 and 7. The actress is no stranger to portraying strong characters as she played Joan of Arc with Cromwell Productions and appeared as Queen Boudica in Discovery Channel's "After the Hunt – Mysteries Beneath Our Feet." Even better, she is trained in sword fighting, knowledgeable on talks about weaponry and warfare, and is a skilled horse rider.

Meanwhile, James ("Intergalactic") is believed to be playing General Gerhen in "The Witcher" season 2. The actor has been spotted on the Arborfield set of "The Witcher" season 2 in recent weeks, where cast and crew are nearing their final stages of production. According to the publication, General Gerhen crosses paths with Mariott's General Hake, Cahir, Fringilla, and King of the Elves Filavandrel (Tom Canton).

The addition of these two generals in "The Witcher" season 2 somewhat gives credence to reports of a massive action sequence happening in the installment. There will be a battle at the Nilfgaardian stronghold which could suggest that the army led by General Hake and General Gerhen are involved in the fight as well.

After all, there was not much left of the Nilgaardian army from season 1. Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) did not spare them when she unleashed all of her power on the soldiers.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for "The Witcher" season 2. Meanwhile, season 1 is available to watch on the streaming platform.