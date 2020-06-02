Big-budget films and shows filming in the United Kingdom have been given the go signal to resume production, and this includes "The Witcher" Season 2.

A report from The Guardian revealed that "high-end" productions, including those that cost more than £1 million per episode, can resume filming in July. Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and the third movie in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise are keen to resume filming in the U.K.

Likewise, the live-action film "Little Mermaid" can resume production at Pinewood Studios and the Netflix show "The Witcher," which started filming in the Surrey Hills.

"This is a green light that signals that the UK is open for business again for film and high-end TV production," an industry source told the publication. "Many productions have to get up and running again in the next two months or they won't get made this year as they rely on summer weather and conditions."

The go signal comes after U.K.'s governing and health bodies implemented new safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The British Film Commission and the British Film Institute agreed on the guidelines and they were signed off by the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), Public Health England and the Health and Safety Executive. Included in the guidelines are the strict observance of physical distancing, temperature tests, and safety training.

"We've worked hard to support the industry through these difficult times and I'm delighted we've been able to agree this step forward towards getting the cameras rolling safely again," the culture secretary Oliver Dowen said.

However, it is up to the individual productions to decide if they want and when they want to resume filming. "The Witcher" Season 2 showrunner Lauren Hissrich has yet to update fans on the filming schedule. Likewise, Henry Cavill, as well as the other returning cast members such as Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra, have been mum on production details on their respective social media pages.

Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 stopped in March amid the pandemic. Cast and crew were already one month into production when Netflix called for a halt as a safety precaution.