Lauren Hissrich tells fans that there will be more characters coming in "The Witcher" Season 2 but maintains that the story continues to revolve around Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, and Yennefer.

The creator of the Netflix fantasy series recently participated in a Q&A with fans about the installment, in which one asked about the character additions. Hissrich expressed her interest to add to the roster of supporting characters.

"Yes you can always introduce more characters as you go along in a show," she replied as quoted by Buzz.ie, adding "We'll be doing that as well, there's a whole new set of fun characters coming in season two."

However, she pointed out that "The Witcher" Season 2 will focus on Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt of Rivia, who form the backbone of the first season. Hissrich explained that it was important for her from the beginning to tell the audience about these characters' stories because they will eventually provide the meat of the story for Season 2.

"But it was important to me that from the very beginning, the audience know that this story is about Geralt, yes, but it's also about Yennefer and about Ciri and - most importantly - about what happens when they find each other and become a family," Hissrich explained.

In the same Q&A, she talked about the backlash she received over the timeline of the story in Season 1. Hissrich said it was necessary to provide flashbacks to provide a bit of background story to the characters. Thus she had to play with time a bit in order to build the momentum.

Hissrich assured though that "The Witcher" Season 2 will have linear storytelling now that the characters' stories have converged. To recap, Season 1 ended with Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt of Rivia in the same timeline. Ciri and The Witcher finally found each other and Yennefer is just a horse's ride away.

Moreover, Hissrich said that "The Witcher" Season 2 will reveal more about Geralt of Rivia's backstory, which viewers had a glimpse of in Season 1. The installment will explore how he became a monster hunter for hire after he was abandoned by his druid mother on the road.