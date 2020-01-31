"The Witcher" Season 2 is going to correct the mistakes made in Season 1, with series creator Lauren Hissrich assuring viewers that the storytelling will be better.

Hissrich reflected on the mistakes made in the first season and admitted that it has "been a real learning process" for her. She acknowledged the criticism made on the first season's storytelling and assured fans that she has embraced them.

"It's the beauty of being able to do this for the first time and then get to come back and do it again," Hissrich said on the Writer Experience podcast.

"Season two is exciting. It's a chance to look at the mistakes we've made in season one and do it better, tell stories better, improve some things, look at what didn't work, get rid of it and start over," she added.

In the podcast interview, Hissrich pointed out the mistake on the Nilfgaardian armour. She said it will be "totally different" in The Witcher" Season 2. She said the new season will give her the opportunity "to go back and course-correct."

Outside of the Nilfgaardian armour, viewers also criticised the storytelling timeline in the first season. Some found it confusing especially with the back-and-forth plot, which was meant to tell flashback stories and explore the characters' background. With some characters virtually immortal, the fact that they don't age has gotten viewers confused.

Hissrich acknowledged that viewers did not get the storytelling at first and she explained that the flashbacks were done on purpose. She assured that "The Witcher" Season 2 will have linear storytelling and that there will be fewer flashback stories. After all, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) are all in the same timeline at the end of Season 1.

Filming for the new season has yet to start and Hissrich teased the addition of new fun characters. "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju has been rumoured to appear in the installment, and "Star Wars" fans have pitched Mark Hamill to join as Vesemir, an important character in "The Witcher" novels from which the Netflix series is based on. Hissrich showed interest to cast him but fans will just have to wait for a confirmation and other updates about the season.