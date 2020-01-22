Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has responded to a campaign for Mark Hamill to play Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2, and she says it blows her mind to learn that "Star Wars" fans want the actor for the role.

Hissrich admitted that Hamill has always been of interest to her and to the series. She revealed that she was blown away when she read that the actor is also interested to play Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2.

"Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project," Hissrich told IGN.

However, she did not make any commitments about giving the role to Hamill. She said they are not casting for Vesemir just yet. But Hissrich admitted that she loves how the internet is responding to the campaign.

"We have not contacted his agent yet because we're not casting the role quite yet, but that being said, I am loving what's happening on the internet. And I'm loving all of the fan reaction to it," Hissrich told the publication, adding, "Obviously, we've seen what a huge fanbase The Witcher has, and to add that to a Star Wars fanbase... it makes my mind explode a little bit."

The showrunner pitched the character of Vesemir in March 2018 and "Star Wars" fans recommended Hamill to play the role because the character bears a resemblance to Luke Skywalker.

"Fatherly. Wise. Sprightly (despite the fact that he's...) Ancient. Historian-and-keeper-of-secrets-and-tales-and-trials-of-the-disappearing-caste-of-witchers-who-must-face-the-fact-that-the-world-is-changing-outside-Kaer-Morhen's-walls-and-how-will-they-change-too?" Hissrich tweeted.

And could/should be played by @HamillHimself ... Maybe... In my opinion ðŸ˜ — Club Star Wars (With a sprinkle of The Witcher) (@Club_Star_Wars) March 6, 2018

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. ðŸ‘ March 6, 2018

CD Projekt Red, the developer of The Witcher games, even agreed that Hamill should play Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2. They photoshopped an image of the actor's face on the Vesemir's body.

Casting for the installment has yet to start and Hamill is still keen to play Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2. He even tweeted to have someone call his agent for the role.

I still have no idea what this is or what it's about, but I DO know they haven't ever asked me to play Vesemir... yet.#CallMyAgent https://t.co/8gZpuwfsMi — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019

"The Witcher" Season 2 is set for a 2021 release with Henry Cavill reprising his titular role as Geralt of Rivia. Hissrich said that the installment will feature more interesting characters and will explore Geralt's background story. This means showing the years he grew up under Vesemir's guidance, who became a father to him and taught him how to become a witcher.