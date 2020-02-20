"The Witcher" Season 2 will feature the fearsome Elven family, the Scoia'tael, and they have some business with Yennefer.

Leaked set photos from the filming location in Dorking, England have emerged amid sources' claims that the elves will have a big role to play in the upcoming season. The first season only featured a couple of the elves and introduced their king, Filavandrel (Tom Canton), in the second episode, "Four Marks."

For the upcoming season, it appears that they have converged as one army following that episode's conversation between Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Filavandrel about how humanity has oppressed them. According to Redanian Intelligence, Francesca Findabair, the powerful Elven sorceress from "The Witcher" books, will join the installment as the elves raise up arms against their oppressor. Despite her appearance, there has been no casting news yet for Francesca in "The Witcher" Season 2.

Interestingly, Yennefer (Anya Chaltora) was also in Dorking. This made fans wonder if she shared a scene with the elven army, Francesca, Filavandrel, and a character named "Gary," who is Francesca's brother.

According to the publication, filming with the elven army took place for three days which started on Monday. Photos revealed the extras having long hair for both men and women. They also wore elven ears. They also donned different elven armours. There were reportedly dozens of extras in costumes who filmed in Dorking. Those involved with the shoot reported that the scenes were gruelling.

It is not yet known which episodes in "The Witcher" Season 2 will feature the elven army. In the books, Geralt and Ciri have a few run-ins with them. One was while they were making their way to the witchers' stronghold in Kaer Morhen. This happened very early in the first novel and could come to life in the Netflix series if the set photos are any indication.

Filming for "The Witcher" 2 in Dorking has been going on for days. Chalotra has reportedly been spotted on the set this week and last. There has been no sighting so far of Cavill, as he reprises his role as Geralt of Rivia. The same for Freya Allan, who returns as Ciri.