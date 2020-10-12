Production on "The Witcher" Season 2 is on a roll with cast and crew bound for location shoots following two months of filming at Arborfield Studios.

Last week, fans had their first unofficial glimpse at Freya Allan's (Ciri) new costume in the installment, when photos of her filming at a forest near the town of Deepcut leaked online. Netflix later released official pictures of her witcheress dress on social media. The actress likewise revealed that she filmed some night shoots in the woods.

Night shoots in the woods with Ciri. pic.twitter.com/reqdBNkXTB — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) October 9, 2020

The cast and crew are looking at doing more night shoots only this time at a spooky location. According to Redanian Intelligence, a second unit prepped Camden's Highgate Cemetery for some filming that involved smoke machines. A bystander claimed to have seen prop skulls being brought to the location.

The Highgate Cemetery is said to be one of London's haunted and largest cemeteries built in the 19th century. It is where the graves of some famous personalities lie, including that of German philosopher and economist Karl Marx. It houses some ancient graves, gateways, crypts, tombstones, and angel statues of all sizes.

One of the cast members of "The Witcher" further teased at the cemetery being one of the locations on social media. Mahesh Jadu, who plays Vilgefortz, has been visiting graveyards in the past weeks. Lars Mikkelsen, who plays Stregobor, even accompanied him at one point. It is possible that Season 2 will use more than one cemetery location. They previously shot the same sequence in multiple locations in Season 1.

It is not known yet why the crew set up camp at the Highgate Cemetery. It is supposedly likely that "The Witcher" Season 2 will involve the mages gathering in a cemetery. Perhaps this location is a representation of the elven cemetery or necropolis described in "Baptism of Fire," the fifth novel in "The Witcher" series.

Interestingly, Jadu plays a mage, and Mikkelsen a powerful wizard in the Netflix show. Their presence in the cemetery location sparks interest in what their characters have to do with the necropolis in "The Witcher" Season 2.