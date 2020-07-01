"The Witcher" Season 2 is moving production earlier than the initially reported schedule. Instead of resuming filming in the middle of August, they are now set to start filming by the first week of the same month.

A listing from U.S. and U.K. production database Production Weekly revealed that filming for the Netflix show will resume in the U.K. on August 3 instead of on the 17th. The filming locations include Scotland's Isle of Skye, famous for its medieval castles and rugged landscapes, which fits the topographical theme of the show very well.

Likewise, "The Witcher" Season 2 will resume production in Slovakia, known for its abundance of mountainous landscapes, caves, and unique castles. Aside from the production location, the listing also revealed "Mysterious Monsters" as the working title for the upcoming season, which is an obvious nod to the show's main story.

The U.K. government granted "The Witcher" permission among other big-budget shows and blockbuster Hollywood movies to start filming again. Of course, it is given that the cast and crew must follow the new safety measures put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These include physical distancing, wearing face masks, proper sanitation, and more.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich, who is already back in London to prepare for the filming, acknowledged the health guidelines. However, she expressed concerns about how they are going to go about performing the action stunts in the series, given the social distancing measures. She said there will be changes to the story because of the guidelines, and stressed that the health and safety of everyone are more important.

Flashback to S1, when director Alik Sakharov was telling me something important but I was already wrapped up in an elaborate and delicious sword fantasy. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/wWj5wOr44W — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) June 28, 2020

"Right now, it's a lot of production meetings, a lot of talking about how to keep people safe... A lot of it is just about flexibility, not just in the planning phases but when we get back on sets," Hissrich told The Wrap adding, "It's about personal comfort and personal safety. So, the government may say it's OK to do X or Y, but an actor may say they don't feel comfortable doing that. And that's always going to be our first concern."

"The Witcher" Season 2 still has four to five months of filming left in the U.K. It is likely they will wrap up by December, which could give Platige Image enough time to work on the special effects ahead of the installment's release in the summer of 2021.