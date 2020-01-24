The cast and crew are heading to Europe to film "The Witcher" Season 2 with the United Kingdom set to be the main production location.

According to reports, filming will take place around the continent of Europe, including Scotland and England while there will also be scenes shot in Slovakia and Czech Republic. Scotland has been rumoured to be among the production locations for the installment after a crew member shared a snap of the country on social media.

Specifically, the series is looking to film in the Isle of Skye, which is a fitting choice for "The Witcher" Season 2, given the show's fantastical theme. The island is famous for its picturesque scenery including its rugged landscapes and medieval castles. According to Gamerant, another Netflix series, "Daredevil," also previously filmed in the Isle of Skye.

The revelation of the filming locations comes after reports claimed that series director Hissrich Surjik has been scouting for production venues. He may have even accidentally let slip that "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju may be in the series when he tagged the Norwegian in one of his Instagram posts. He shared a photo of what was supposedly one of the filming locations for the installment.

Other than the production venues, not much else is known about "The Witcher" Season 2 other than what series creator Lauren Hissrich has revealed. She promised the addition of new fun characters along the way and that there will be fewer flashback stories in the installment. Instead, Season 2 will follow a linear storytelling so as not to confuse viewers. There will still be the occasional flashback when needed only.

Likewise, Hissrich confirmed that "The Witcher" Season 2 will explore Geralt of Rivia's background story. It will show how he became a monster hunter for hire and expound on the Season 1 tease about his mother's identity.

The installment will also see the return of Henry Cavill as the titular character as well as bring back Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri. Hissrich said "The Witcher" Season 2 will follow the trio's story moving forward now that they are in the same timeline.