It will soon be back to the studios and the set locations around the U.K. for "The Witcher" Season 2 following an over four-month hiatus from filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official Twitter page for the Netflix show confirmed the restart of production on Aug. 17. The announcement came via a lyrical poem.

The confirmed date came after it was initially reported that filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 will resume on Aug. 3. The same thing happened with the start of production for the Netflix show. It was set for Feb. 2, but was later pushed back to Feb 17.

In this case, there is no telling if Aug. 17 will once again be pushed to a later or earlier date. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich did not say anything about the filming date in her recent tweet, wherein she talked about leaving her family to return to work.

"After 93 days at home, I leave for London today, to go back to work. I'm going back a different person. A little more fierce and determined, a lot more brave, and — most importantly — with an open heart. I will miss my family like hell. They will miss me. We all will be okay," she tweeted.

Ahead of the return to filming, Hissrich revealed that while on quarantine, she discussed improvements in storytelling for "The Witcher" Season 2 with the show's writers. She also revealed how the pandemic will affect production especially the action sequences, given the social distancing rules.

Despite all the needed precautions they need to consider while on the set, Hissrich expressed her excitement to get back to the story and show the new characters in the instalment. She is looking forward to seeing the new Witchers and tell Geralt of Rivia's backstory with the help of these characters.

Hissrich also addressed the confusing timeline in the first season and assured fans that "The Witcher" Season 2 will be more streamlined since the characters now exist on the same timeline. There will no longer be multiple timelines although there will be some flashbacks and flash-forwards.

"The Witcher" Season 2 was already six weeks into filming in the U.K. when Netflix cancelled production over pandemic concerns. They were in the middle of a big sequence when production stopped.