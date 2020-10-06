Henry Cavill took to social media on Monday to share a couple of photos of his new suit of armour as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 2.

The actor looks every bit the strong and powerful monster hunter he portrays in the Netflix series. The updated armour is reminiscent of the ones worn by ancient Roman soldiers. The shoulder plates are now more defined and there is a sheath on the side to hold a dagger. It even has the quintessential "abs" common with superhero costumes.

Cavill's outfit as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 2 definitely looks robust. His armour in Season 1 (below) looked more like a protective vest although it was similar to Geralt's suit in the games.

Netflix also revealed the synopsis for "The Witcher" Season 2 following the release of the photos of Geralt's new armour. The synopsis reveals that the installment will pick up where Season 1 left off after the Battle of Sodden Hill where Ciri and Geralt finally met each other. It confirms reports that he will take Ciri to the monster hunters' fortress in Kaer Morhen to keep her safe from those who want her dead.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen," reads the synopsis as quoted by Comicbook.

The synopsis likewise hints at Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen and at her immense power as it reads, "While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Ahead of the release of the official photos of Geralt's new armour in "The Witcher" Season 2, leaked set photos from the filming in Arborfield Studios also revealed Ciri's new costume. The pictures showed what could be her witcheress outfit which she will get during her training at Kaer Morhen. The scene involved during the shoot reportedly had something to do with an artificial tree that burnt and split in half, probably struck by lightning or Ciri's powers.