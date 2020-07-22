"The Witcher" Season 2 may feature a new undead monster which could be a higher vampire or an elven spectre if the clue hidden in the work language creator David Peterson did for the show is any indication.

Peterson created the language of the Aen Seidhe elves in season 1 based of on author Andrzej Sapkowski's writings. He created their runic alphabet, listed down some common words and phrases, numbers, as well as other words that represent local customs.

Redanian Intelligence spotted the intriguing phrase from Peterson's extensive work on the Netflix show that read "Voleth Meir. Deathless Mother." A casting breakdown in February listed the addition of a character code-named Vanessa-Marie, which could likely be a female villain based on descriptions.

Vanessa-Marie is described as "a very old white-haired woman. A demon, who roams the land bargaining and preying on people's deepest and darkest desires." She is around 70-100 years old and is a recurring character who will appear in three to four episodes of "The Witcher" Season 2.

Peterson's Voleth Meir is Vanessa-Marie, according to the publication. Her name translates to "Deathless Mother."

Voleth Meir could be one of the many undead monsters present in "The Witcher" world. She could be a higher vampire which would fit the part where it said in the description that she bargains and preys "on people's deepest and darkest desires."

"For example, species such as bruxae are mentioned to become quite attached to their victims, taking advantage of their emotions. Others like alps prefer to prey on sleeping humans, haunting them in their dreams," the publication explained, adding that Voleth Meir sounds like the female version of the villain Gaunter O'Dimm from "The Witcher 3: Heart of Stones."

Moreover, Voleth Meir could likely also be an elven spectre given that she has an elven name. She could be a more sinister character who has lived for many centuries. It is supposedly possible that she crosses paths with one of the main characters in "The Witcher" Season 2, either with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) or Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Aside from Voleth Meir, Peterson also mentioned in his work the Scoia'tael, the elven army that will have an important role in "The Witcher" Season 2. Leaked set photos taken during the filming in U.K. in March confirmed the group's debut in the instalment.