Episode 3 of "The Witcher" Season 2 may bring a creature not seen before in the Netflix show but featured in the game. It was also mentioned by author Andrzej Sapkowski in one of his short stories.

Early concept art for the series teased the addition of a myriad of creatures or monsters in the installment including a giant centipede. A source with knowledge on the production has reportedly been collecting fanart inspirations for a Myriapod.

According to Redanian Intelligence, this creature is similar to the one featured in the "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine" video game. Sapkowski also mentioned it in one of his stories that introduced Ciri. In the story, Geralt of Rivia and a dryad named Braenn first encountered Ciri in Brokilon Forest while the Myriapod attacks her.

The monstrous centipede is expected to appear in Episode 3 of the show and likely in Kaer Morhen. This would coincide with previous reports about a giant fight scene that will happen at the witchers' stronghold. Perhaps the monster hunters are not fighting a leshy but a giant centipede. It is important to remember though that the concept art is just that, a concept, and may not actually appear on the show.

Aside from the giant centipede, other sketches for "The Witcher" Season 2 include the training course the witchers set up for Ciri at Kaer Morhen. It has long been revealed that she will journey to the old keep with Geralt where she will learn hand combat. She will train in The Windmill, the Pendulum, and the Comb obstacles mentioned in Sapkowski's books.

In related news, "The Witcher" Season 2 Episode 3 will also return to the mages' keep in Aretuza. More eels will reportedly be featured aside from those seen in Season 1. Specifically, the installment will feature the Eel grotto again, where Tissaia de Vries turned the acolytes who failed to show promising powers into eels. It is expected that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) will be in this scene as the actress has also returned to the set along with Therica Wilson-Read, who played Mage Sabrina, and Royce Pierreson as the sorcerer Istredd.