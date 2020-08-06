"The Witcher" Season 2 may have cast Voleth Meir if the recent addition of actress Ania Marson is any indication about the character's appearance in the show.

The Anglo-Polish actress is among the recent cast additions for the upcoming season. There are no details on her role or character in the Netflix show. But according to Redanian Intelligence, age-wise, it is likely that she will play Ithlinne or the mysterious Voleth Meir.

The appearance of Voleth Meir, which translates to "Deathless Mother," was first hinted in the extensive work language creator David Peterson did for "The Witcher." His work coincided with a casting announcement in February for a character named Vanessa-Marie, who is described as a "very old white-haired woman" between the age of 70 and 100. She is a demon who "roams the land bargaining and preying on people's deepest and darkest desires." Vanessa-Marie has a recurring role in the upcoming season and will appear in three to four episodes.

The 71-year-old Marson has an extensive background in TV and film for nearly six decades. Interestingly, most of her recent film credits fall in the horror genre including "The Convent," "Howl," "Don't Knock Twice, " and "The Amityville Playhouse," to name a few.

Aside from Marson, actor Tim Samuels ("The Cherry Orchard") will also join the cast of "The Witcher" Season 2 as Elad. The character is likely an elf judging from the sound of his name.

There are no sightings of neither Marson nor Samuels yet on the set of the series at Arborfield Studios. But other cast and crew have started to arrive including showrunner Lauren Hissrich and director Stephen Surjik.

First day back after mid spring lock down on Witcher S2. Learning to social distance with my show runner /Exec producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. She can conjure narrative and character with a muscular control like the great Houdini. â¦@LHissrichâ© pic.twitter.com/HVHpuDPSd1
August 5, 2020

Director Sarah O'Gorman, who will direct episodes three and four of "The Witcher" Season 2, is also back on the set. The same goes for newcomers Paul Bullion who plays the monster hunter Lambert and Mecia Simson as the elven queen Francesca Findabair.

Am I dusting off my training sword or going to an isolated 1 man fancy dress? ..... Both pic.twitter.com/ee0KAbFxhF — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) August 5, 2020

Mecia Simson (Francesca Findabair): "On the way to pre-prod for some Elven shenanigans" pic.twitter.com/RgvznMBTTB — r/NetflixWitcher (@netflixwitcher) August 1, 2020

Henry Cavill, who reprises his role as Geralt of Rivia, is said to be back on the set as well with Freya Allan (Ciri). Cavill has not shared any updates on the filming on social media although Geralt's loyal horse Roach made it on Instagram thanks to Allan.

"The Witcher"Season 2 will resume filming on Aug. 17. The cast and crew will be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19 to ensure a safe and healthy working environment.