Eagle-eyed fans spotted a post from "The Witcher" Season 2 director Hissrich Surjik, in which he is scouting for filming locations for the installment. He tagged actors Mark Hamill and Anya Chalotra. Interestingly, he also included "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju.

Surjik ("The Umbrella Academy," "Lost In Space") took to Instagram to share a Witcher-related post and included the hashtags #witchernetflix and put Cavill, Chalotra, and Hivju in hashtags as well. The director, who goes by the name of @barkingdog45 on the social media platform, responded to a question whether he is helming the second season.

"Did you direct on this?" Instagram user @thefakeseanryan asked, to which Surjik replied, "just starting the new season."

The Instagram post has since been deleted, but not before multiple sites took a screenshot and shared it online. "The Witcher" fan page Redanian Intelligence shared a copy, where it clearly shows Hivju's name included among the original cast members of the Netflix series.

The post stirred fans' excitement to see Hivju play a part in "The Witcher" Season 2. "Game of Thrones" viewers may remember the actor well for his role in the HBO series as Tormund Giantsbane.

Adding fuel to speculations that the Norwegian actor appears in the series is the fact that he follows "The Witcher" related accounts on his Instagram. He recently followed @Witchernetflix, @thewitcherdiary, and @witchertvinsider.

Regardless, there is no news yet regarding the new actors in "The Witcher" Season 2. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich said they have yet to cast for additional characters. If Hivju is indeed part of the show, then it would be interesting to see him play the role of Nivellen. His great physique fits the character, who appeared in the short story "A Grain of Truth."

"A Grain of Truth" will reportedly be told in "The Witcher" Season 2. It tells the story of Nivellen, a man who is cursed to look like a bear.

Moreover, fans are looking forward to seeing Hivju return to TV screens after his much-loved portrayal of Tormund in "Game of Thrones." Netizens took to Twitter to express their excitement to see him on "The Witcher" Season 2 even if for just a guest appearance.

if Kristofer Hivju joins the witcher s2 that's it folks, i'm as in as i can be — KEMI | JONGDAE ðŸ’š (@cherrygomi) January 17, 2020