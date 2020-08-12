Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 resumed earlier than reported, as confirmed by director Stephen Surjik in a social media post shared on Tuesday.

Surjik took to his Instagram to reveal that cast and crew are taking extra precautions to ensure everyone's safety during filming. He shared a photo of what he called the show's "new COVID communication system" which helped them abide by social distancing rules.

"It's T minus 3 min to ignition and lift-off for our second run at Witcher S2. Everyone is being cautious but spirits are high," he captioned the snap adding, "You're looking out new covid communication system, reducing close contact among crew. Thank you Matt, Kelly Lauren and Netflix."

Surjik is directing episodes 1 and 2 of "The Witcher" Season 2. If his caption is anything to go by, then fans can expect to see Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan(Ciri), and Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen) on the set of the Netflix show in London's Arborfield Studios. He tagged the actors in his post although they have yet to share any details about the filming on their respective Instagram pages.

Last week Surjik also shared a few photos on the set. In a tweet, he shared a picture of him and showrunner Lauren Hissrich practicing social distancing while on the set.

He also shared a photo of her holding up a light and he captioned it, "Back to work on 'The Witcher' with my brilliant writer and Showrunner, my friend and moral compass...Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. She's our guiding light. "

Filming for the installment was initially reported to resume on Aug. 17. They are apparently starting days earlier hopefully to make up for the lost time and catch up on the expected release in August or September 2021.

"The Witcher" Season 2 is expected to start off with where Season 1 ended, with Geralt of Rivia and Ciri finally meeting each other. Their meeting marked the end of the multiple timelines that fans heavily criticised in Season 1. Hissrich said that since Ciri, Yennefer and Geralt are already in the same time period, then the story will only have a linear timeline moving forward.