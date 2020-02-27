Thomas Hacikoglu will be working hand-in-hand with stunt coordinator Adam Horton for the fight sequences in "The Witcher" Season 2.

Hacikoglu was a stuntman and stuntman coordinator in the first season. He assisted Henry Cavill's friend Wolfgang Stegemann, in staging the epic Blaviken fight in Season 1. He also appeared as an extra as one of Renfri's men. Stegemann is unable to return to the series because he is reportedly working on "Mission Impossible 7."

Hacikoglu's role in the production of "The Witcher" Season 2 has been upgraded. According to Redanian Intelligence, he is now the fight choreographer, taking Vladimir Furdik's position from Season 1.

Hacikoglu's other credits include stunt coordinator for "Berlin Station," "Fotoautomat Man," "Ultimate Justice," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, " "The Three Musketeers" and more. He was also a stunt performer and precision driver in "Captain America: Civil War;" and is a member of Jackie Chan's Stunt Team.

Meanwhile, the overall stunt coordinator for "The Witcher" Season 2 will be Horton, replacing Mark Henson from the original. Horton's other credits include "Jason Bourne, "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Fast & Furious 6" to name a few.

As for Furdik, whom "Game of Thrones" fans may recognise as the Night King, he revealed that he is not returning to the Netflix series in early January. A fan asked if he would be returning for "The Witcher" Season 2 and he said "no."

However, he only had good words to say about Cavill. The 49-year old praised the actor for his sword skills.

"He is excellent, without him they wouldn't be able to do it, I can guarantee that," Furdik said in an interview at a movie festival in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic in 2019.

"I don't know any actors who are that good with a sword and fight scenes overall as Henry is. I have never met anyone who could learn fight choreography [for a scene] in two hours," he continued, adding that he did not have a hard time teaching Cavill his fight moves because "he is a very good fighter."

Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 is well underway in the U.K. and Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.