Netflix teased at what would be a terrifying monster attack in "The Witcher" season 2 premiere through a sneak peek of the script.

The premiere episode sees a merchant, together with his wife and daughter, as they stop at a tiny village in search of a place to stay for the night. The place is eerily quiet and deserted. There are "no lights in any windows" the "doors left open" and "no footprints in the snow." It was "utter silence."

The father calls out in front of an inn with its doors and windows shuttered. Suddenly, he hears his daughter scream and he looks back at their wagon and sees her covered in blood and his wife is missing.

As the merchant runs toward the carriage, something rips him away into the darkness. His daughter only hears the "sound of flesh being rent apart, bones cracking" and a "suckling" sound as if a monster has devoured her father.

This page from the Witcher Season 2 script shows the next season isn't holding back. pic.twitter.com/O2ucSltlls — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 22, 2020

The script for the premiere episode of "The Witcher" season 2 also features a voiceover from Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). It is unclear if the merchant in this scene is the same one who rescued Geralt in the season 1 finale.

According to Polygon, the events in the script are nearly similar to what happened in author Andrzej Sapkowski's "A Grain of Truth." This is the best out of three short stories in "The Last Wish," the first book in "The Witcher" series.

In the story, Geralt chanced upon a merchant and his wife lying dead on the road outside a large rundown manor covered with a high wall and gate. He then comes face to face with the manor's current owner, the beast Nivellen, who tries to scare him off from the property.

Instead, the two ended up dining and chatting together and Geralt learned that the man is cursed with the beastly face because of his misdemeanours. In the story, Geralt also fought Nivellen's lover Vereena and her death and love for Nivellen lifted his curse.

The script for "The Witcher" season 2 premiere teases Nivellen's (Kristofer Hivju) debut in the series. Perhaps the beast hinted at in the script does not refer to Nivellen but to Vereena. After all, she is a vampire in Sapkowski's book.