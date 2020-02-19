Henry Cavill is back to playing Geralt of Rivia as filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 is already well underway. This means a reunion with his on-screen horse, Roach.

The actor shared an adorable photo of himself and the animal on his Instagram. He introduced the horse to his fans and revealed that Roach's real name is Zeus.

"Look who I found! And for those asking. This is Zeus pronounced Zey-oos, but most may know this particular horse as Roach!" Havill captioned the photo.

"And yes, Roach is a [sic] traditionally a mare (lady horse) and if the name is anything to go by, Zeus, is not....but that shouldn't limit his performance options. Why don't we have an Oscar for best supporting horse?" the actor continued. He added the hashtags #HorseOscar, #Zeus, #Roach, and #Witcher2 to his post.

Roach played an important role in the first season of the Netflix series. She was with Geralt from the onset, and she acted as his companion during his monster hunts. Roach was his listening ear and trusted steed, which was why he was overprotective of her.

Cavill remarked on the importance of the horse to Geralt of Rivia in a past interview. He acknowledged that Roach is the witcher's "access point" to humanity because horses do not live that long compared to a witcher. Geralt is 100 years old and he always names all his horses Roach.

"Geez, Geralt isn't Geralt without Roach...Roach is much more than a horse, and much more than a flying horse for some of you as well. He's like an anchor to Geralt's tried and true self," Cavill said during a panel for "The Witcher" at last year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Cavill's photo with Roach gives fans the assurance that the horse is alive and well in "The Witcher" Season 2. The end of Season 1 did not really show what happened to his loyal steed. When Geralt met Ciri halfway in the forest, it was assumed that he left Roach at the farmer's shed. It is unlikely that he would abandon the mare given how important she is to him.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "The Witcher" Season 2. Filming for the installment has already started in parts of the U.K. including the Redlands Forest and Milton Gore.