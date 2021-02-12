Basil Eidenbenz, who plays Eskel in "The Witcher" season 2, may only be involved in the Netflix series in a small capacity given recent spoilers about his character's death.

According to the Redanian Intelligence, Eskel dies in the installment. His body is then fed to the wolves as part of the monster hunters' funeral ceremony. It is also symbolic as Eskel comes from the School of the Wolf.

How he dies remains unknown. But the publication previously talked about a major action sequence filmed at Kaer Morhen in "The Witcher" season 2. Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his monster hunter brothers Eskel, Lambert (Paul Bullion), and Coën (Yasen Atour) are involved in the said battle scene.

There is also one scene that involves a leshen or leshy. One of the monster hunters gets into a fight with the beast that results in "serious consequences." Perhaps this encounter led to Eskel's death.

Cavill and Bullion reportedly shot the funeral scene back in October at the Hodge Close Quarry. A wolf was involved in the scene and the animal appeared to be eating a corpse.

Eskel's death in "The Witcher" season 2 is a deviation from his story in Andrzej Sapkowski's "Blood of Elves," which is the basis for the upcoming season. In the book, Geralt takes Ciri to his home in Kaer Morhen so she can learn to control her powers. There she meets the members of the School of the Wolf and Geralt's mentor Vesemir (Kim Bodnia). He introduces her to his fellow witchers Eskel, Lambert, and Coën.

It is worth noting that no monster hunter dies in the book. Thus, his reported demise in the upcoming season is a great departure from the source material. Perhaps Eskel's death has something to do with Thue Ersted Rasmussen leaving the series. He initially portrayed Eskel in the first episodes but was unable to complete filming because of the pandemic. Eidenbenz eventually replaced him.

Regardless, Eskel dying in "The Witcher" season 2 is not the only departure from the books. Queen Meve is younger than her book counterpart and Francesca Findabair is pregnant in the series.