Basil Eidenbenz is the latest addition to "The Witcher" Season 2. He joins another possible new cast member who auditioned for the role of Jacob Fenn.

The "Victoria" star will play Eskel now that Thue Ersted Rasmussen has exited the role due to scheduling problems brought by COVID-19. Deadline confirmed that the Swiss actor is already in the Arborfield set of the Netflix show to film his scenes as one of the witchers in Kaer Morhen. The actor also updated his Instagram profile with his new TV role.

Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 is reportedly now on the third and fourth episodes. Rasmussen announced his departure from the show ahead of the shoot. This means it is likely that Eidenbenz will appear as Eskel from Episode 3 moving forward.

In related news, Redanian Intelligence teased the addition of two new characters in the installment. These characters are in Andrzej Sapkowski's books. One is named Jacob Fenn, a physically disabled man in a wheelchair. Netflix is said to be looking to cast an actor with the same physical condition for the role.

Codringher will reportedly also be in "The Witcher" Season 2 to complete the "Codringher and Fenn" law firm in the books. The duo also runs a detective agency and is famous for their sleuthing skills. They helped Geralt of Rivia track his enemies in "Time of Contempt."

Two actors have auditioned for the role of Jacob Fenn: Ian Jay ("The Dark Knight" henchman) and British actor Kevin Davids, a world Paralympic sabre fencing champion. In the audition, the code name "Cobb" is used in place of Codringher. The test read was for Fenn and Cobb, which could mean these characters are in the upcoming season.

Selected to Self Tape for a great role in Season 2 of a hugely popular TV Series is our fabulous Kevin Davids . Good luck on this one #TV #Series #Actor #Netflix #Drama #TeamAPM pic.twitter.com/dNuQbx63gm — AP Management (@AgencyAPM) September 18, 2020

Interestingly, AP Management on Twitter teased at a new project for Davids. The announcement mentioned that the actor was "selected to Self Tape for a great role in Season 2 of a hugely popular TV series." The post included the hashtags #Netflix and #Drama, among others. "The Witcher" falls in the fantasy drama category. However, it is not yet known how Codringher and Fenn will factor into the "The Witcher" Season 2 storyline.