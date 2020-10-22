Filming for "The Witcher" season 2 continued on Tuesday at High and Low Force Waterfall, County Durham. Cast members Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan shared a scene together on horseback.

Chalotra and Allan, who reprise their roles as Yennefer and Ciri respectively, looked like they had a good time on the set. A few of the images shared by Just Jared showed them smiling and talking. At one point Chalotra had to wipe tears from her eyes. They seemed to be practicing their reactions to a scene and they ended up laughing.

There are also photos of the actresses' doubles filming a scene together. One image showed Ciri with special makeup that made it look like her eyes were bleeding. Perhaps she is learning magic from Yennefer and the bleeding could be a side-effect from the lessons according to Redanian Intelligence.

Meanwhile, another shot shows the sorceress cradling the young princess' head in her hand as she clenched her hand. The sweet gesture and the moments between the two give a picture of mother-daughter bonding.

Those who saw season 1 of "The Witcher" know that what Yennefer wants most in life is to become a mother. She is unable to bear a child after she sacrificed her womanhood for the sake of beauty. Ciri's presence in her life in season 2 can fill that void and with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) by her side, the trio can easily pass as a family.

These leaked set photos suggest that season 2 is filming scenes out of order. These could be from later episodes as both women have different clothes on compared to the ones they wore in the first official set images shared by Netflix. In Ciri's photo, she had on her witcheress dress from when she trained at Kaer Morhen.

As for Yennefer, she was bound and held captive for still unknown reasons. She clearly did not look as elegant as she did in the leaked images. However, leaked set photos from the initial production pre-COVID showed that the elven army has her as their prisoner.

Filming for "The Witcher" season 2 resumed in the U.K. in August after shutting down in mid-March because of the pandemic. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the new season.