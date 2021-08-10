"The Witcher" season 2 will open with a story about family. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently confirmed that it will adapt one of her favourite short stories from author Andrzej Sapkowski's novels.

"It's been the worst-kept secret that we've had but we are adapting 'A Grain of Truth' for the opening of our season two of The Witcher," the series creator said in an interview with Netflix Geeked.

In the interview posted on Twitter, Hissrich admitted that she had initially thought they would not be able to finish the short stories anymore for the Netflix series. Thankfully, she found that chance in the upcoming season.

Season 1 ended with Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) finally meeting each other. From there, he will take her to the monster hunters' fortress in Kaer Morhen, where she will learn to harness her power under the guidance of the School of the Wolf. Hissrich said that they were able to adapt "A Grain of Truth" and "bring Ciri into it."

"It's a story of a father and daughter coming together in a place that doesn't quite feel safe for them," she explained.

"The Witcher" season 2 will then open with the introduction of the monster Nivellen, who will be played by "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju. Hissrich said the show will "explore his character and his backstory as well with Geralt." She called it "the perfect kickoff for season two because it's about family" and "it's about the secrets that we keep from each other and it's about the monsters that we are inside sometimes."

In "A Grain of Truth," Geralt chances upon Nivellen while trying to find a shorter path to a valley. He was not the least bit scared of the creature and because of this, he ended up getting invited to Nivellen's mansion for dinner. There he learned that the beast was a cursed man but through the love and sacrifice of a woman, that curse was eventually lifted at the end of the story.

A big part of "The Witcher" season 2 will also tell the story from Sapkowski's "Blood of Elves." It could be that Ciri and Geralt encounter Nivellen on their way to Kaer Morhen.