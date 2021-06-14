Fans are getting even more excited for the release of "The Witcher" season 2 this year, thanks to a teaser which focuses on Ciri's time at Kaer Morhen and the danger she faces ahead.

Netflix released the preview during an episode of its week-long "Geeked Week" event on Twitter. The clip does not show much in terms of the story, but given Ciri's constant presence in each scene, it is telling of her role in the installment.

"Destiny awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2," reads the caption that accompanied the 12-second video.

The teaser, which is basically a montage of scenes from "The Witcher" season 2, opens with Ciri standing by a large tree before she looks up in alarm. Then there is a blurred shot of her standing inside what appears to be the armoury at Kaer Morhen, the witchers' fortress. In front of her are a couple of swords and there are more behind her in a stand.

According to Redanian Intelligence, one of the swords in the foreground has Elder Speech inscriptions, which could be a new introduction in the installment. It could belong to one of the witchers Ciri will meet at Kaer Morhen or it could be Vesemir's blade.

Destiny awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2... ⚔️ #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c2MEZohrpu — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

Then, there is a quick glimpse at Ciri entering what appears to be a cave with human remains on the ground. She is also seen training at the fortress and riding a horse with a worried yet determined look on her face.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson) also appears. Well, her hand at least, is seen adorned with jewels nearing the two-second mark. Meanwhile, voiceovers play in the background, including one of Ciri as she says "I need to understand," another grim voice says "Danger" and one person shouts "Geralt! No!" A child's laughter also plays in the background.

It seems Ciri is on a journey to understand and discover the source of her powers in "The Witcher" season 2. She eventually also learns how to control them thanks to her training at Kaer Morhen.