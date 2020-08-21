Henry Cavill shows the painful process he has to go through to become Geralt of Rivia in a behind-the-scenes photo from "The Witcher" Season 2.

The actor shared an Instagram selfie he took from a makeup chair which showed him wearing an open robe looking bloody and dirty from the head, chest, and arms. Two members from the show's makeup crew are there to help remove the medical tape from his head. He did not seem to enjoy the process from the look on his face.

"No bald cap this year. Just pounds of 2 types of medical tape and some glue....," Cavill captioned the snap.

"Removal is a joy. Jacqui and Ailbhe here, though, have the deft touch of angels. Jacqui more so an Angel of Vengeance, but that's all part of her charm," he jokingly continued.

Seeing as the trio are not wearing masks, and the women are without gloves, Cavill told "those who may be worrying" that everyone on the set of "The Witcher" Season 2 has been tested for COVID-19. He revealed the strict measures involved in the filming for the Netflix show, including mandatory tests twice a week.

"Oh and for those who may be worrying. All of us are Covid cleared and bubbled. We get tested twice a week up here in Kaer Morhen!" the actor wrote, jokingly referring to the ancient keep in "The Witcher" books where Geralt and others trained to become monster hunters.

The picture hinted that Cavill may have filmed an action sequence for the installment. The actor is not one to say no to a bloody and extensive physical fight scene. He once revealed that he wanted Geralt "to look like a living weapon." The post has since received over 967,000 likes as of writing, and fans shared their excitement to see the show back on Netflix.

This is the first behind-the-scenes photo Cavill shared from the set of "The Witcher" Season 2 following news that production resumed on Aug. 17 in the U.K. The "Man of Steel" star reprises his titular role as Geralt of Rivia along with co-stars Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.