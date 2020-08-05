Sarah O'Gorman tells fans to expect more mythical creatures and emotional journeys when "The Witcher" Season 2 hits Netflix in 2021.

The director was careful with her words when asked to spill a few details about the upcoming season in an interview with WinterIsComing.net. She said she cannot say anything more than what showrunner Lauren Hissrich already told fans about the appearance of more monsters and better story development now that Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer are on the same timeframe.

"This is tricky," O'Gorman said adding, "I can tell you what [showrunner Lauren Hissrich] has already revealed, which is the timeline is going to be linear. We have our three main characters, Yen, Geralt, and Ciri on their journeys."

O'Gorman, who will direct episodes three and four of "The Witcher" Season 2, revealed that she already "read the scripts before it was out." She can vouch that the season will be "really exciting" and that it will have a "mix of mythical monsters, with those big set pieces, but with the big emotional journeys," which she finds "appealing."

Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 stopped in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. O'Gorman, whose credits include the Netflix shows "Last Kingdom" and "Cursed," said that production was already underway for four weeks before it was shut down. Now they are ready to get the cameras rolling again on Aug. 17, and she assured that the cast and crew were made to do COVID-19 safety training before they can resume filming.

"I don't know the specifics yet. What I do know is, Netflix is really caring about the staff and will make sure the right protocols are in place," she said.

The first season of the show opened to mixed reviews. Some praised Henry Cavill's take on the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. There were also those who did not appreciate the split timelines which confused viewers. It was only later in the season that they were able to fully understand the story when they put the different timelines together. Hissrich assured that "The Witcher" Season 2 will not have split timelines anymore but will have flashbacks and flashforwards to tell a story.