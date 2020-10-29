"The Witcher" showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich assured in past interviews that season 2 will have a better interpretation of the Nilfgaard armour. Recently leaked photos taken from the Fountain Abbey filming of the show proved that she honoured her word.

The first season of the Netflix series received criticism for its inaccurate depiction of the enemy's suit of armour. Fans claimed it failed to compare to the one in the books. It appears that the new costume designer on the show took the criticisms constructively to be able to come up with a suit that closely resembles the original.

Eamon Farren, who reprises his role as the Nilfgaard soldier Cahir, was spotted on location wearing a new black and gold armour set. Images taken by professional news and entertainment photographer Terry Blackburn showed the suit looking more rugged and strong unlike the crumpled top featured in season 1.

In the photo with him is his trusted sorceress sidekick, Fringilla, played by Mimi Ndiweni. She too looks regal in her new costume.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the photos were taken when the cast and crew of "The Witcher" Season 2 filmed at Fountains Abbey in Northern England. The Nilfgaard soldiers set up camp on the grass around the fountain. The crew did little to stop onlookers from taking pictures in broad daylight. Fans took to social media to share several pictures of the black and grey tents set up in the open area.

Aside from Cahir's new Nilfgaard armour and Fringilla's new robe, another leaked set photo from Fountains Abbey revealed the first full look at the elven sorceress Francesca Finabair, played by actress Mecia Simson. Surprisingly enough, she is pregnant in the show, which is a deviation from her story in Andrzej Sapkowski's books.

Francesca is walking with Fringilla in the picture and both women are seemingly in a serious conversation about something. The elven royal is holding a white rose in her hand, which in the "Blood of Elves" book signifies the name given to the elven heroine Aelirenn. These white roses are also abundant in the ruined elven palace of Shaerrawedd. The picture suggests that Francesca might name her child Aelirenn or that "The Witcher" season 2 is using Fountains Abbey as a stand-in for Shaerrawedd.