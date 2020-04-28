Showrunner Lauren Hissrich is reminiscing about Season 1 of the Netflix series while on quarantine, and teasing what fans can expect from "The Witcher" Season 2 in a series of tweets.

Hissrich spammed her Twitter on Saturday with references and flashbacks to Season 1 of the fantasy series. She opened her thread with a video in which she encouraged fans to join her in a live-tweet session where she will share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the filming of the first season.

In one of her succeeding tweets, Hissrich teased that "The Witcher" Season 2 will explore Cahir and Fringilla's story. She told her fans that she "can't wait to dig deeper into Cahir and Fringilla in S2."

"Who they are, why Nilfgaard is important to them, and where they'll go from here....it's one of my favorite parts of the new season," she wrote.

Fans expressed their excitement, with some giving out input on how "The Witcher" Season 2 should explore the characters' story as revealed in the books.

"The character arcs to come... they'll be legendary! Cahir and Fringilla are two of my favorite characters, with some of the most epic quotes. Can't wait to see them on screen," one commented.

"Obviously Nilfgaard is a prominent aspect and plot point of the books, but we don't really get to see their point of view or why they're doing what they're doing," another wrote, adding, "So I can't wait to see what you do with them next season, once this quarantine is over of course."

Season 1 gave a brief background story on Fringilla from when she trained with Yennefer to become sorceresses. She and Yennefer do not share the same ideals though, as she thinks their powers can be used for both good and evil. Yennefer ended on the good side and Fringilla became Cahir's personal mage.

Cahir, on the other hand, is a knight of the Nilfgaard empire who is in pursuit of the powerful Ciri. The first season did not even reveal how and why he is on the side of evil. It would be interesting to see how "The Witcher" Season 2 will tell his side of the story.