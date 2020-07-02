Showrunner Lauren Hissrich says "The Witcher" Season 2 will show how Geralt and Ciri get to know each other and how their father-daughter relationship develops over time.

Hissrich said that unlike in the books which skipped a lot of time after Geralt and Ciri met in Sodden, the instalment will explore how they react to each other following their first meeting in the Season 1 finale. She said the show will not "skip over those first months of them getting to know each other."

"That's part of the fun, is to take these characters, as you say, who understand that they're each other's destiny -- not really embracing it, but accepting that this is what they need to do to continue walking through The Continent," Hissrich said in an interview with TV Guide.

"And then see like, what would that really be like? What would it be like for two strangers to come together and feel like that's what they've been driving for the entire season? They finally got together and then they're like, 'Oh, I don't know you at all. You are a stranger,'" she added.

Hissrich said that "The Witcher" Season 2 will explore how Geralt adapts to this change of having a "continuous relationship" given that he is a vagabond or a traveller of sorts. He is inexperienced with parenting or mentoring others, let alone children. Hence, Ciri's presence in his life "for a very long time" will change him and his perspective on life.

Aside from exploring Geralt and Ciri's relationship, "The Witcher" Season 2 will also expound on Ciri's character as she grows from a pampered princess to one that has embraced a new strong and brave attitude.

"This slight shift in Ciri where she's not going to run anymore. And now we get to see her with that new attitude, with this kind of lovely stubbornness and grit that she's built over Season 1, but then give her a father figure who's suddenly going to start telling her what to do again," Hissrich said of the fun and excitement that Ciri and Geralt's father-daughter relationship will bring in Season 2.

Ciri's journey with Geralt in "The Witcher" Season 2 will also bring some changes in her character. She starts training and becomes the person in "The Witcher" books and games. But Hissrich said Ciri "does not change on a dime," since she will still remember where she came from.