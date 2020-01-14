"The Witcher" Season 2 does not premiere until 2021 but ahead of the show's return to Netflix, creator Lauren Hissrich has already confirmed that the installment will explore Geralt of Rivia's backstory.

Hissrichgoing said that Season 2 will reveal why Geralt (Henry Cavill) became a monster hunter otherwise called a "witcher." The installment will explore his backstory so viewers will know more about his childhood, which was teased nearing the end of Season 1.

"You'll learn a lot more about Geralt. You'll get to know where he came from and why he is the person he is in season one," Hissrich told Business Insider.

Fans saw a glimpse of Geralt's childhood in the last couple of episodes in Season 1. He was abandoned on the road by his mother Visenna, who is a druid and a sorceress. He met her again in the Season 1 finale when she treated his wounds. Visenna encouraged him to meet his destiny, which fans know by the name of Ciri, an orphaned Cintra princess who was promised to him under the "law of surprise."

Talking about Ciri (Freya Allan), Hissrich shared that the mysteriously powerful child will build a new life in "The Witcher" Season 2. There is no turning back for her after what happened to her family and Cintra in Season 1.

Ciri is "not looking backwards anymore or looking back at her family in Cintra anymore. She's trying to build a new family," Hissrich told the publication.

In the series of books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, Geralt adopted Ciri. He and Yennefer became the young girl's parents. Having Ciri as her child would answer Yennefer's wish to become a mother.

As for Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Hissrich confirmed that the sorceress is alive in "The Witcher" Season 2. Fans thought she had died after she unleashed her chaos in the Season 1 finale. The creator teased that Yennefer "will be dealing with the Battle of Sodden."

"She took a big risk at the end with that firepower, and it doesn't work out so well for her," she shared.

Hissrich revealed that everyone will continue to have their own challenges in "The Witcher" Season 2. But the installment will "also fold them into each other a lot more" and reveal how they overcome these challenges together.