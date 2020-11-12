Geralt of Rivia in Andrzej Sapkowski's books is a disabled man who walked with a limp. This part of the monster hunter was not explored in the games, but it is something that "The Witcher" Netflix TV series could look into according to showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

The creator responded to a fan's Twitter thread about Geralt's disability and how it could affect his story arc in the series. A user named @mustangsart pointed out that he became disabled towards the end of the novel "Time of Contempt" after an injury shattered his elbow and his thighbone. The Dryads healed him using the Waters of Brokilon Forest.

However, he still suffered from chronic pain in his sword arm and his leg. This caused him to walk with a limp and he finds it difficult to do most of the things that he used to do comfortably, including riding Roach for long periods.

"Why is it important that Geralt is disabled? It adds a lot to Geralt as a character and a protagonist. When you think about Geralt of Rivia, you think about a strong and capable (if sometimes reluctant) hero," the fan wrote adding, "That isn't something you see very often in fantasy novels or the genre as a whole and as someone whose disabilities include osteoarthritis and nerve damage, it meant the world to see someone like me be a famed and powerful monster hunter."

User @mustangsart is a disabled reader and can relate to Geralt from the books because they go through the same frustrations and pain as they come to terms with their disability. The fan expressed his dismay that this part of the character is removed from the games as it would have made a big impact on the disabled community.

"It's so very important that media normalises disabled heroes/protagonists and stops erasing the disabilities of those who were already established as being disabled. It's damaging," the fan continued and asked for "The Witcher" series not to follow the same path.

In response, Hissrich admitted that she never stopped thinking about the thread. She said she was wrong to not look into Geralt's disability sooner but promised to explore it.

"I'm excited to dig into this more. To add this layer to our hero," she commented adding, "Thank you for this thread, and for all of your work in bringing forth the details of what's left behind in the books. We won't forget."

Hissrich already started production on "The Witcher" season 2 in London. The show might feature Geralt's disability in later seasons.