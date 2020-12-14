Filming for "The Witcher" season 2 will have to continue without its main star Henry Cavill, who is indisposed following a possible hamstring injury.

Production on the Netflix show has been moving along just fine at Arborfield Studios, Berkshire, after a short hiatus because of COVID-19-related concerns. It will continue even after news broke that the "Man of Steel" star injured his leg from doing stunts.

An insider told The Sun that Cavill was high up, around 20 feet in the air, and strapped to a safety harness when the incident happened. He "was on an assault course and injured his leg." The source claimed that the actor "just suddenly pulled up" and was "clearly in a lot of pain."

However, it was not clear if something hit his leg or it was some sort of muscle injury. It is a relief that the injury was not "bad enough to need an ambulance." It "messed up the filming" for "The Witcher" season 2 though, as he cannot walk properly.

"He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn't be able to do it with his leg injury," the source said.

Cavill may have to sit filming out until such time that he is fit to perform his stunts. According to Deadline, the 37-year-old actor suffered a minor leg muscle injury and is "expected to be sidelined for a short period of time."

There is no mention of how long he needs to rest. The show is scheduled to go on a holiday hiatus later this month so it remains to be seen if he can get back on the set before then. In the meantime, "The Witcher" season 2 will just have to film without Cavill. The show has already been through a couple of delays because of COVID-19.

Production on "The Witcher" season 2 first shut down in March after Kristofer Hivju, who plays Nivellen, tested positive for the virus. The hiatus stretched for months amid U.K.'s lockdown protocols and filming resumed in mid-August. Then, it briefly paused again in November over multiple COVID-19 positive tests.