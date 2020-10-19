Henry Cavill took to social media over the weekend to talk about the three major aspects of his "The Witcher" training amid the season 2 filming.

The English actor shared an Instagram selfie taken during his workout at the Lake District in Northern England. He shared that he has not "run for miles up a hill" for many years. But a look at the beautiful natural scenery of the lake compelled him to take on the challenge.

"Witcher training focuses on three major aspects....speed, explosive power, and fitness. Which can hurt!" he captioned the snap.

"I haven't had the opportunity to run for miles up hill since Gibralter [sic] many years ago! But there is no better place to get back into that groove than the Lake District here at home in the UK," he added and concluded that the lake is now part of his "top 3 favourite places in the world."

Cavill's post comes following news that the Lake District was part of the on-location set for "The Witcher" season 2. Cast and crew shot scenes at the Hodge Close Quarry on Friday, Oct. 16. The "Superman" star was there along with Geralt's trusted steed, Roach.

The show filmed an "interesting sequence" near the hamlet of Little Langdale, according to Redanian Intelligence. An onlooker shared a photo of the production setup that included various zip lines that enable easy transport of equipment.

Aside from Cavill, "The Witcher" season 2 newcomer Paul Bullion was reportedly on the site as well. The actor plays the monster hunter Lambert and Geralt's friend in the installment. Bullion also took to social media to share a photo from the district and joked that he should have brought his wetsuit to the set.

Interestingly, there was also a wolf on the set. The onlooker learned from watching and listening to crewmembers that the animal was in a scene with Geralt and Lambert. It ate a carcass or a corpse.

The scene at the Lake District could be for episodes 3 or four of "The Witcher" season 2. Sarah O'Gorman, who directs the episodes, shared a photo of Blea Tarn which the crew reportedly set up with fake snow and smoke machines on Saturday.

"The Witcher" season 2 returned to production in August. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.