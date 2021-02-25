Henry Cavill could be working on his next video-game-related project, specifically "Mass Effect," if his cryptic social media post on Wednesday is anything to go by.

The English actor shared a photo of himself getting prepped for a character on Instagram. In it, he can be seen holding paper with the printed words blurred out.

"Secret project?" he captioned the snap.

"Or just a handful of paper with random words on it... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all," he added along with the hashtags #HumpDay and #Secrets.

It looked like Cavill is getting ready for his "The Witcher" scenes as Geralt of Rivia. In the photo, the actor has the character's signature long hair and is waiting to get it dyed white.

“Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it..” Henry Cavill’s new post! ➡️ https://t.co/U9NogcyAel pic.twitter.com/SRhZhq5NpC — Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) February 24, 2021

However, the folks over at Game Pressure wanted to decipher the actor's tease so they ran the blurry texts through a sharpening program called "Focus Magic." The software revealed certain words on the page including "Cerberus," "Reaper," "Tali'Zorah," and "Geth."

Interestingly, these words are used in the "Mass Effect" series. The texts seemed to have been lifted directly from the "Mass Effect 3" Wikipedia page.

"Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the geth. Assisted by a quarian, either Tali'Zorah or Admiral Daro'Xen, Shepard boards a geth dreadnought and rescues a captive geth unit, either Legion or a facsimile occupied by a geth virtual intelligence (VI), then disables the Reaper control signal over the geth," reads an excerpt of the game's plot.

"Mass Effect 3" is an online shooter game and the final installment to the "Mass Effect" series BioWare developed for the Xbox 360, PC, and PlayStation 3. Cavill is an avid PC gamer so it would not be a surprise to see his involvement in a "Mass Effect" TV or movie adaptation. He is fond of shooter games too including "Half-Life," "Delta Force," and "Overwatch." His love for "The Witcher" video game lore was what made him captivating and compelling in his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series.